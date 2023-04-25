The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lifted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135,753. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

