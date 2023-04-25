The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.60.

ENSG stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,290. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 177,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

