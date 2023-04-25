The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Increased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.79. 897,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,355. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

