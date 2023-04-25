The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CFO Sells $6,682,549.28 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.32. 1,192,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

