The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $113,538.20 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.01. 6,458,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

