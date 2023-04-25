Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Hits $313.60 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $313.60 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00062132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,113,812,004 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

