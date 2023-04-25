Threshold Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $330.85 million and $15.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03146955 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $10,983,600.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

