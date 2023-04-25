tomiNet (TOMI) Price Hits $3.22 on Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, tomiNet has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00011773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $154.81 million and $16.67 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.57305541 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,333,679.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

