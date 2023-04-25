Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00008348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.81 billion and $22.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.30011798 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $24,596,147.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

