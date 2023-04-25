Topdanmark A/S (TPDKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on May 16th

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Topdanmark A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

TPDKY opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPDKY shares. HSBC cut shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $389.33.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

