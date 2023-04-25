Travelers Companies’ (TRV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

NYSE TRV opened at $179.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

