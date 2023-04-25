Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Trading Up 7.7%

Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Trek Mining Stock Up 7.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98.
About Trek Mining
Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.
See Also
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Trek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.