Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.92

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 73144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

