Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 8.4%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. 60,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 578,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Tuya Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.59.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

