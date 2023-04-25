Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $3.08 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.33 or 0.00019279 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $66.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00324060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

