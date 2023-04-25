Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.14 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00019230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $73.51 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00321830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012517 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003592 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

