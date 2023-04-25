United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $19.56 on Tuesday, hitting $176.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,390,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

