Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 11587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $616.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

