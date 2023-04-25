Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.63

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 532268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Upwork Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 977.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

