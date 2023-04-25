Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Valero Energy worth $220,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.26. 1,482,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.32.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

