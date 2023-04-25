Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $16.31 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

NYSE VMI opened at $300.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

