VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2,722.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,175,655 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $64,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,817,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,411,400. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

