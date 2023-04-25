Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 339,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 343,291 shares.The stock last traded at $90.43 and had previously closed at $88.70.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,419,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

