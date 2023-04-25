Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

