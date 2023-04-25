Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.2% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 251,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,994. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

