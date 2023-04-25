Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,095.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

MGC traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $143.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,352. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $150.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.06. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

