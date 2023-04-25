Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $379.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

