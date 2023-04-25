Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000.

VTV traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.91. 250,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,062. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

