Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $56.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VTR stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
