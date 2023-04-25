VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $19.57

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $18.87. VEON shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 14,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 264,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

