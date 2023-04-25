VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $19.57

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $18.87. VEON shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 14,878 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
