Verge Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $909,806.09 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Verge has a market capitalization of $37.88 million and approximately $909,806.09 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,390.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00320057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00573746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00070381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00432556 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,019,369 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,019,375 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

