Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,953 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $188,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

