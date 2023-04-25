Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,280 at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.85) to GBX 2,280 ($28.48) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Victrex has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

