Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,280 at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.85) to GBX 2,280 ($28.48) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Victrex Stock Performance
Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Victrex has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.
Victrex Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victrex (VTXPF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.