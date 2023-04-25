Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.50. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Recommended Stories

