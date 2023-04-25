Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.50. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

