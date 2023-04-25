Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.50. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Trading Down 7.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
