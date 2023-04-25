Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 33,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 78,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

