Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Holdings Reduced by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 1,781,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,663,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
