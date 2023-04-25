Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Holdings Reduced by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 1,781,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,663,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.