Washington Trust Bank Buys 22,982 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518,621. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

