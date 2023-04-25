Washington Trust Bank Grows Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $55,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Price Performance

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $131.90. 154,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $202.94.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.