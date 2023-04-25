Washington Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,032. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

