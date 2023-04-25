Washington Trust Bank Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

