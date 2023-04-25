Washington Trust Bank Has $13.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,481 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. 11,830,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,423,020. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

