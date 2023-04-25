Washington Trust Bank Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,267. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

