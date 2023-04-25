Washington Trust Bank Makes New $10.53 Million Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.4 %

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,586. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.