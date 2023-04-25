Washington Trust Bank Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.35. 1,132,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

