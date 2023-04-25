Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.45. 1,595,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.12 and its 200-day moving average is $190.11. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

