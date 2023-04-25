Washington Trust Bank Sells 320 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,327,000 after buying an additional 237,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.75. 1,510,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,137. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.