Washington Trust Bank Sells 3,510 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 127,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 269,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,003,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,562,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,167,000 after buying an additional 313,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

