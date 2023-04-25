Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

