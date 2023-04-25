WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$8.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.38% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.31.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.61. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director Thomas Craig Liston sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$45,396.00. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

