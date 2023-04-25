Wells Fargo & Company Cuts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $80.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of EWBC opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

